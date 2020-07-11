Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Park Electrochemical worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Park Electrochemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Electrochemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Park Electrochemical by 156.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park Electrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Park Electrochemical by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

Shares of Park Electrochemical stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.