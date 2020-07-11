Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Byline Bancorp worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 829,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $452.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BY shares. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

