Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 24,218 Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,218 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Forterra worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Forterra by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.45 million, a PE ratio of 226.80 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. Forterra Inc has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $330.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

