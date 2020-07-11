Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,737,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,353 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 736.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,133,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 998,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,639,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 274,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

GERN opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $443.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.83. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

