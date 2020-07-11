Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Holdings Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Global Water Resources worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 119.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $231.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.42. Global Water Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0241 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 290.00%.

GWRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

