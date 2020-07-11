Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 1,634.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMI opened at $11.03 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

