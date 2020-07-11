Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gulfport Energy worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

GPOR stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $191.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 6.59. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $246.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 168.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

