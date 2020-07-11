HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1,078.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.