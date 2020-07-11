HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Stock Position Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of HFRO opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

