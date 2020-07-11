HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 138.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 251,048 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

NYSE:AGI opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

