HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,330 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.37.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $9.72 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

