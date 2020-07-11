HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 186,123 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.96.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

