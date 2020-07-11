HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

