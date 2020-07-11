HighTower Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,508,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,021,000 after buying an additional 3,485,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 2,250,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after buying an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

