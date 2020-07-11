HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $141,000 in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,841,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,595 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth $24,678,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,525,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 273,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 481,284 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

ERIC stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

