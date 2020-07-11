HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,478 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $3,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Apollo Investment by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

AINV opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

AINV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

