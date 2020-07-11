HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $8.50 to $11.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

