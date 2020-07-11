HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,588,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,653,000 after buying an additional 62,663 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,385,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after buying an additional 144,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 14.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 191,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Get Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd alerts:

NFJ opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.