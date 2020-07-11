HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 107,857 Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107,857 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of PennantPark Investment worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.63.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

