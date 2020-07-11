HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 35,930 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,930 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

