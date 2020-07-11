Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Sells $354,604.67 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.59, for a total value of $354,604.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,604.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $209.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $221.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.57.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.