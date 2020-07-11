Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of FTF opened at $8.52 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

