Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Matrix Service Co has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Matrix Service Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

