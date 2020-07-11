Invesco Ltd. Sells 975,017 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 975,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 109,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $341,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

VNDA stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $631.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

