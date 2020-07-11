Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,005,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 48,235 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of SGMO opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.22. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

