Jane Huang Sells 3,921 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 3,921 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,249,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Jane Huang sold 2,079 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $416,402.91.

On Monday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,935 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $369,256.05.

On Monday, June 8th, Jane Huang sold 631 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $107,800.04.

On Friday, May 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $245,790.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $243,450.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $196.03 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Beigene by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Beigene by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Beigene by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

