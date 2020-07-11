Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,309 Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 71.4% in the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 25,581,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655,012 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,520,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 3,573,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Talos Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

