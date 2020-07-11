Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 34,338 Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at $15,515,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,766,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

UXIN stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Uxin Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $537.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.38.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Uxin Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uxin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Uxin Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

