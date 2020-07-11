Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $11,694,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 4.28. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $727.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.41 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

