Jane Street Group LLC Invests $37,000 in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 165,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $408,118.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,272.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,419 shares of company stock valued at $632,623. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.54. OpGen Inc has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 405.10% and a negative return on equity of 241.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that OpGen Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

