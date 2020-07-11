Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $684.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

