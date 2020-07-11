Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Buy

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.99% from the company’s current price.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 3,068,347 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,813,000. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $13,455,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $13,280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,367,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.