JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after purchasing an additional 643,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.