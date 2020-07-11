Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

