Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:KDP opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

