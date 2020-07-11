KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of KeyCorp worth $22,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.74.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.