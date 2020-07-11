Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 804,146 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.11% of Kinross Gold worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 27.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,328 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,007,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,158 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 779,705.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 530,200 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

