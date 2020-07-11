KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $178.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KLAC. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $203.59 on Thursday. KLA has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 346,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after acquiring an additional 65,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

