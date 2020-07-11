Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KRO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.97 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

