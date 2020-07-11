Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LAWS. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

LAWS stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $269.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lawson Products by 118.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

