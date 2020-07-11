LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LX. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. China Renaissance Securities raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of LX opened at $12.22 on Friday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.50.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LexinFintech by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

