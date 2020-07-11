Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,356 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

