Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

LLNW stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $924.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.01. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,545 shares of company stock worth $4,999,878 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

