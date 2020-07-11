Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $18.66 Million Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.46% of Cameco worth $18,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cameco by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.