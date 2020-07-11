Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRSN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,297,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 821,160 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 270.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 401,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 293,156 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.