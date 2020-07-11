Michael Arntz Sells 15,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $766,350.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $995,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $52.88 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

