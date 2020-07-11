Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $741,000 Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 210.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTL. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 703.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 422,807 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Centurylink by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Centurylink by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 42,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 28,927 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of CTL opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

