Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,803 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 81,570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Parsley Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Shares of PE stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

