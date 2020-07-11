Morgan Stanley Buys 63,971 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.37% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,917.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $36,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,621 shares of company stock valued at $483,102. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

