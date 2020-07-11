Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.59% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 556,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 7,255.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.